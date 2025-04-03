Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 801k

Nintendo came out of the gate strong in yesterday's Switch 2 Direct with an overview trailer for Mario Kart World (no, it's not called 'Mario Kart 9'). The four-minute rundown was packed with exciting features and new racers, but it clearly wasn't enough for Nintendo to showcase everything that it wanted to, as it later announced that it'd be dedicating an entire Direct presentation to the game in a couple of weeks.

Yep, on 17th April at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST (full regional time breakdown below), you'll be able to tune in for the Mario Kart World Direct. The jolly trailer voiceover promised that the Direct will hold "more details about this title", though we still don't know any specifics for now.

More details about the game will be shared in an upcoming Mario Kart World Direct on April 17 at 6am PT. pic.twitter.com/aPEHCs08JK April 2, 2025

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST

Nintendo hasn't shared any information on the Direct's runtime at the time of writing, but looking at previous game-specific presentations (for which we have to go right back to the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Splatoon 3 showcases in 2022), we'd expect it to be anywhere from 20-40 minutes.

From yesterday's reveal trailer, Mario Kart World is shaping up to be the most ambitious entry in the series yet. Grand Prix races have you driving between tracks, the Knockout game mode is a race to survive, and there's even an open world you to drive around with friends. Damn, talk about an upgrade.

We're excited to find out more in a couple of weeks — how many more showcases can we cram into 30 days?