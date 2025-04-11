We already know that, of course, scalpers are attempting to spoil the Switch 2 party — which must be particularly frustrating to US consumers who can't even pre-order the console right now. But fans are pushing back against extortionate listings, and rightly so.

IGN reports that some people are heading to online auction sites and reporting some of the most expensive listings. Simply by searching on eBay for Nintendo Switch 2, you can find listings for the console at over the RRP to varying degrees, with some consoles available for Buy It Now prices of over USD $700.

Even though pre-orders have gone live in other countries, scalpers are still an issue in the UK, where some are selling the console for over £500.

Over on the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit, some fans have shared just how they're dealing with scalpers, and it's with a healthy amount of reporting.

While not all attempts are successful, it's heartening to see people pushing back against those trying to take advantage of the market. We shouldn't have to deal with this.

But the increase in success rate is notable. As IGN notes, eBay's own Terms & Conditions state that presale listings must have "presale" in the description, must ship within 40 days of purchase, and must list the date the item is available to ship. Many of those scalped listings are violating these terms, hence the removal of some of them.

Unfortunately, that may well be about to change, given that we are now less than 40 business days from the Switch 2's launch. Fingers crossed that eBay can actually crack down on this, as no one should be paying out of the nose for a new console from people who are exploiting the market.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are still yet to go up in North America and Canada, and there's been much controversy around the pricing of games for the new console. With the financial market turbulent right now, we don't know what will happen next.

Have you reported any scalpers on online auction sites? Let us know in the comments.