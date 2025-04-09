Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

We're now about two months out from the Switch 2's release and it looks like there's already a line for the system's launch at the Nintendo New York store.

As originally highlighted by GoNintendo, leading the charge is "super fan" and YouTuber known as 'ChickenDog' - who is documenting his entire wait over the next few months:

"First in line for the Nintendo Switch 2 gonna be camping out for 2 months can’t wait to see what happens throughout my journey!"

Although he will be going without certain creature comforts, he'll at least be right outside one of the venues featuring the Nintendo Experience - where fans can go hands on with the new system ahead of the big launch.

This obviously isn't the first time we've seen super fans camp out at the New York Store, but this particular individual is apparently "doubling the length" of what Alex CND and TriForce Johnson accomplished. You'll be able to follow his journey in daily blog uploads on YouTube.

Nintendo fan Super Café has also announced he's lining up outside the Nintendo San Francisco store for not only the Switch 2 launch in June but also the new store's opening on 15th May. You can follow his adventure on his YouTube channel.