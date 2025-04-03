Yesterday, as you'll all be aware, Nintendo showed off the Switch 2 along with a bunch of games, one of which was a new entry in the Donkey Kong saga.

Donkey Kong Bananza showcased a new version of the character, marking the first time he's been redesigned for a game since Rare's Donkey Kong Country back in 1994.

The man responsible for that variant of the character, Kev Bayliss, has responded to claims that there's a "debate" amongst fans about Kong's new appearance.

You might assume that Bayliss, having given us one of the most memorable redesigns in gaming history, might be precious about his approach behind jettisoned in favour of a new look, but the opposite is actually true: he loves it.

"I don't understand why there's any debate to be had," says Bayliss, who rose to the position of Art Director at Rare and is now working at Yooka-Laylee studio Playtonic along with several other Rare alumni. "It's still DK, only better looking. People need to embrace change more! All good things get better with age (I would say that though - since I've been doing this for almost 40 years now) Everyone give a big warm welcome for the new DK!"

He adds that "20 years from now he’ll probably receive another ‘nip and tuck’ here and there to keep him fresh and current. Look at early Mickey Mouse compared to modern Mickey Mouse. Evolution while being sympathetic to the original is an art - but it has to be done gradually, and this latest incarnation is perfect imo. But - everyone has their own special Kong."

Donkey Kong Bananza also brings the character in line with his look in the recent Super Mario Bros. Movie.