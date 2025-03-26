Update [ ]: If you cast your mind back to last month, you might remember our coverage of a particularly funky-looking pair of Nike Air Max 1s inspired by DK himself. Well, the 'Big Head Origins' design, to give it its official name, has just launched via the Nike SNKRS app.

The trainers hit the limited-release app today at 2pm GMT / 7am PT / 10am ET and, if previous Nike releases are anything to go by, we imagine they will sell out fast.

As detailed on the .SWOOSH website, the design retails for $160 and is available in sizes 3.5-16 (US Mens). And yes, this is a release that appears to be limited solely to customers in the United States for the time being, with Nike US not offering international shipping — hey, maybe the rest of us will get a re-release somewhere down the line.

You'll find some snaps of the shoes in our original post below, but here's the official design description from Nike:

Hairy brown suede and a cream mesh base rest on a yellow midsole—tied together with a red polygon Swoosh. An oversized tongue “inflated” with extra padding heightens the shape into something bright, bold and BIG.The inside tongue label features an E rating—because Air Max is for everybody. Inside you’ll find an insole stamped with golden .SWOOSH coin emblems. Lace up, press start, and collect ‘em all.

With nods to Donkey Kong Country in its colour palette, materials and insole, the Big Head Origins design adds to Nike's growing market of game-inspired trainers. A Tomb Raider-inspired pair was also announced last month, and just this week we got our first glimpse at a low-poly model based on the N64's GoldenEye. As if retro game collecting wasn't expensive enough already, right?

Original Story: The worlds of gaming and footwear crossover more than you might expect. The snazzy Pokémon x Crocs collection took our breath away last year, Bull Airs released a range of console-inspired sneakers and even Converse has got involved in the past too. But all of them pale in comparison to what Nike has been cooking up: a pair of Air Max 1s inspired by Donkey Kong Country.

This news comes from footwear site Sneaker News, which reports that the 'Big Head Origins' design is expected to launch at some point in the Spring/Summer period of this year — though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

And damn, it is quite the design. Entering into Nike's .SWOOSH 'Low Poly' range, the sneakers have a cream mesh main body, with brown swede mudguards and a yellow midsole. A red 'low poly' Swoosh logo adorns the side, and even the 'Air Max 1' detailing on the tongue has had its resolution dropped a little to really nail the retro feel.

But the real DK goodness comes in the insole's secrets. As showcased by Sneaker News, the insole is printed with a low-resolution mud texture, two golden 'DS' coins (a Dot Swoosh play on the usual 'DK' coins) and a couple of polygonal bananas for good measure — you know, just in case you still had any doubts about which character the design is based on.

Nike is yet to formally list the new design itself, though fashion website Hypebeast estimates that the sweet sneakers will retail at $150 on launch — which would put them in line with the highly sought-after 'Low Poly' .SWOOSH pair from last year.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more details on these shoes over the coming months, much to the distaste of our poor wallets...