It was always going to be a toss-up between a new 3D Mario and a new 3D DK revealed in yesterday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and we ended up getting the latter. Donkey Kong Bananza looked stunning in its reveal trailer and now, Nintendo has given us an even closer look.

A batch of new screenshots have been released, showing Nintendo's prized primate in all of his glorious Switch 2 detail. Admittedly, a lot of these look a little more 'posed' than your standard gameplay snaps, but for those keen to have a gander at the new DK model and the underground world he finds himself in, you need look no further.

That's not to say that there's no gameplay to be seen here. In fact, before we get to the glamour shots, let's take a look at how Bananza looks in action...

There are a couple of new high-detail character models, too. Check out this close-up look at DK and the game's chief antagonists, VoidCo:

Okay, now it's time for those posing shots. Just look how beautiful this game looks!