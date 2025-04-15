Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Devolver Digital is launching a new 2D precision platformer on 1st May 2025 for the Nintendo Switch, and you can try it out now via a free eShop demo.

Developed by DeadToast Entertainment (My Friend Pedro), Shotgun Cop Man ties all traversal and combat to your guns, with each shot propelling you in your desired direction. You'll need to combine your shots to ensure you're taking down your enemies while also avoiding deadly obstacles at the same time.

We reviewed My Friend Pedro back in 2019 (gosh, has it really been that long?) and gave it a score of 7/10. We noted that while it offers up a near endless variety of ways to dispatch your foes, the gameplay can sometimes be a bit cumbersome. It's worth checking out though, and it looks like Shotgun Cop Man will be more in line with something like Super Meat Boy in terms of speed and momentum.

Let's check out the official description:

Embark on a mission to arrest Satan armed with a devastating arsenal and a relentless thirst for glory. Propel yourself through hordes of irritable demons, devious traps, and thrilling challenges using the only two things you can trust: your wits and your weapons.



Firepower Propulsion - Master your movement through the twisted corners of hell as every shot propels you forward. Whether dodging enemies, scaling walls, or leaping impossible gaps, your weapons are the key to both survival and traversal.



Explosive Campaign and Challenges - Dive into an action-packed campaign in over 150 levels and face off against intense boss battles, then put yourself to the test and beat all the No Damage, Speedrun and Kill All challenges.

Devolver Digital has already pledged its support to the upcoming Switch 2, showcasing two titles during the recent Direct: Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Enter the Gungeon 2.