Following a report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson earlier this week suggesting the Switch 2 would launch in June with a "3-phase" software plan, there's now an update.

According to "internal emails and documents" provided to the same outlet from a "large US retailer", Switch 2 stock is expected to sell out on the same day as pre-orders open:

Insider Gaming: "Retailers are expecting that they will run out of pre-order units for the Nintendo Switch 2 on day 1, despite Nintendo allegedly accumulating a large quantity for launch. That’s according to internal emails and documents provided to Insider Gaming from a large US retailer, who are anticipating they will sell out of the Switch 2 on the same day they open up the pre-orders due to a limited unit allocation from Nintendo."

As mentioned, previous reports have suggested Nintendo has been building up stock in hopes of avoiding this sort of situation, but this latest report claims there's been "limited unit allocation".

The same documents also apparently suggest pre-orders at the US retailer will go live on 9th April 2025 - "a week after" the Switch 2 Direct. This follows a now-removed Best Buy Canada blog post, claiming Switch 2 pre-orders would open on 2nd April 2025 - the same day as the Switch 2 Direct broadcast.

Despite a "little confusion" here, Henderson believes pre-orders are "almost certainly" going live "within a week of the Direct".