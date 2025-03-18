Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Following the full reveal in February, Sega's upcoming release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds held a special closed network test for the PlayStation 5.

While part of the focus was on the stability of online matchmaking, there was also a lot of feedback from the community about the gameplay and how the experience was with other players online. The good news is Sega will be taking this on board ahead of the game's full release, which is apparently "coming soon".

Here's exactly what the official game account shared via social media about the participation and feedback:

"THANK YOU to everyone who played in our Closed Network Test and filled out the feedback survey. Racers from over 130 regions crossed over 1 MILLION finish lines! We've read through your comments and are driving down the road to release with your feedback in mind."

Although we don't know how exactly the Switch version will perform just yet, a lot of feedback about the gameplay in the PlayStation 5 build felt item balance needed to be addressed. Overall though, most participants seemed to enjoy it. You can read more about this in our first impressions round up post: