Sega is this weekend running a limited-time Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds 'closed network test' for the PlayStation 5 and the first impressions are now rolling in.

There's obviously no feedback about the Switch version at this stage, but there's still enough commentary doing the rounds online to give Sonic fans an idea about what they can expect when this new racing outing does eventually show up on Nintendo's system. Keep in mind as well this is technically a 'closed network test', so nothing is necessarily finalised yet.

Take your place at the starting line! Sign up before February 19th at 4PM PT for a chance to participate in the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Closed Network Test on PlayStation 5! bit.ly/CrossWorldsC... — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic-official.bsky.social) 2025-02-13T18:10:26.978Z

So, here are some thoughts so far starting with the YouTube channel Good Vibes Gaming:

"There's a solid base here, the racing feels good, the drifting is great, the track designs are great, it looks great, it sounds great, but then there is that major drawback element of the items being way too much and interfering with the racing, so much throughout every race...the air trick is a bit disappointing, and of course the fact you can definitely tell it's a beta... There's a solid base here and if you're a fan of Transformed...I think you should be excited, cautiously optimistic... it's definitely already a farsight better than Team Sonic Racing"

Following on with some fan impressions on social media:

‪Ham: "first impressions of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: Way too chaotic. Courses feel too narrow, and items are too common. I feel like they could remove half the item sets and it would feel better." @blueaizu.blue‬: "I played the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds beta! I wasn't sure if I'm allowed to actually livestream it, but the terms didn't say I couldn't share my impressions. It's fun and definitely has potential, but it's a bit too chaotic in its current state." ‪@annachicky.bsky.social‬ "thoughts on the Sonic Racing Crossworlds beta: super fun and chaotic! there's no telling who'll win, you go from 1st place to 7th in mere seconds. I easily spend an hour in the garage customizing my cars, it's easy to get lost in there"

Here are some thoughts from Sonic players over on ResetEra:

A Ream of Paper: "Just finished up an almost 2 hour session and I had a blast (I haven't played any of the other Sonic racing games fwiw). Finished in the top 3 a few times and made it to rank C-. I exclusively used the speed kart and I think I'll try the other kart types tomorrow." BlueStarEXSF: "I've played a good 2 hours now. Some random thoughts...The tracks and the crossworld mechanic are the highlight imo...The handling took a while to get used to. Honestly, I had to make sure to get parts with handling stats for my car. Despite that, I would still improve base handling for every car across the board." DynamicSushy: "This game makes Mario Kart seem like a slow methodical racer. So chaotic and noisy. I didn't play Racing Transformed for the online play anyway though, so I am looking forward to whatever career mode equivalent they have planned. If the plan is to go all in on the online though, I may not get this. Races seem way too quick, cross world lap is too quick so it's hard to appreciate the eye candy. This is pure Sega though and I imagine it looking beautiful on an arcade cabinet."

And then some comments by fans on the Sonic subreddit:

KrispyBaconator: "I’m having an absolute blast so far. I will say I feel like it hews a lot closer to Mario Kart than the Sega All Stars Racing games, especially with the cars here feeling a bit less weighty, but it still feels great once you get used to it. Item Balance is suuuuuper wacky at the moment, to the point that I’d compare it to Mario Kart Wii. I feel like the Monster Truck should last longer. Also, the game looks absolutely GORGEOUS. Switching to Unreal was the right call imo." Burtzman: "My biggest complaint is there's a bit of sensory overload. Too many items in play at once with fancy effects, having to worry about ring management, the frenzy boosts, and the weird sound mixing. I was trying to form an opinion on the soundtrack, but you can't hear it half the time. A lot of these need to be toned down, and in the case of items, balanced better. Making the items and rings more sparse to better focus on just driving would greatly improve the experience for me." shrimp-parm: "Too many items. It feels like I’m getting hit the entire race unless I’m front running. The controls feel pretty good honestly. I think if they can balance items better it would heighten my enjoyment of the game."

Website Game8 has also published a review of the closed network test: