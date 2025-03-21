Atari Sale
Atari has been really on a roll recently, with its sharp focus on delivering excellent retro experiences bolstered by the acquisition of Nightdive Studios and Digital Eclipse.

There's no better time to get in on the action either, as the teams have recently slashed the prices of multiple games on Nintendo Switch, with discounts applicable from now until 30th March 2025 (though a select few may be ending sooner - be sure to double check via the eShop for the full details).

Now, let's see what Atari, Nightdive, and Digital Eclipse have in store for us...

Game Discount Price

Akka Arrh

 -70% $5.99
Asteroids: Recharged -60% $3.99
Atari Mania -65% $8.74
Atari Recharged: Volume One -50% $19.99
Atari Recharged: Volume Two -50% $19.99
Berzerk: Recharged -50% $4.99
Black Widow: Recharged -65% $3.49
Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition -75% $2.49
Breakout: Recharged -70% $2.99
Caverns of Mars: Recharged -65% $2.99
Centipede: Recharged -65% $3.49
Days of Doom -60% $11.99
F-117A Stealth Fighter -60% $1.99
Gravitar: Recharged -60% $3.99
Haunted House -55% $8.99
Head Over Heels -75% $2.49
Killing Time: Resurrected -30% $17.49
Kombinera -75% $3.74
Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story -45% $16.49
Lunar Lander Beyond -40% $17.99
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind -25% $26.24
Missile Command: Recharged -65% $3.49
Mr. Run and Jump -50% $12.49
NeoSprint -35% $16.24
PO'ed: Definitive Edition -40% $11.99
PONG Quest -80% $2.99
PowerSlave Exhumed -60% $7.99
qomp2 -40% $11..99
Quantum: Recharged -60% $3.99
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition -60% $7.99
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition -70% $8.99
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe -45% $21.99
RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic -20% $19.99
Shadow Man Remastered -65% $6.99
Spirits of Xanadu -60% $1.99
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster -40% $17.99
Strife: Veteran Edition -65% $3.49
Swords & Soldiers II Shawarmageddon -75% $3.74
Tempest 4000 -75% $4.99
Tetris Forever -25% $26.24
The Making of Karateka -45% $10.99
The Thing: Remastered -20% $23.99
Turok Trilogy Bundle -65% $20.99
Volgarr the Viking II -35% $12.99
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord -40% $23.99
Yars: Recharged -65% $3.49
Yars Rising -35% $19.49

Are there any titles here you're looking to add to your collection? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.