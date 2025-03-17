Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Atari and Llamasoft have announced that I, Robot will be coming to Switch on 17th April 2025.

Following on from the pair's previous retro reimagining Akka Arrh, I, Robot is a psychedelic update of a classic 1984 arcade shooter. Renowned and celebrated for being the first commercially produced arcade game rendered in , flat-shaded, real-time, 3D polygonal graphics, it wasn't much of a hit otherwise, but trust Jeff Minter to bring a bit of magic to the rerelease.

It's a game about rebellion, where you, "Unhappy Interface Robot #1984", are rebelling against Big Brother. It's not subtle! You have to avoid the gaze of the eye at the end of the stage, and race through 55 stages.

There's an ungame mode, which allows you to absorb the atmosphere, sights, and sounds of the game, or you can indulge in many of the reimaginings new challenges and twists.

Dynamic audio and online leaderboards means that you'll be able to challenge fellow retro heads across the world while losing yourself in the colourful aesthetics and sounds of Llamasoft.

I, Robot was only just announced last month, so we're delighted to see that this one's coming very soon; right after all that Switch 2 chatter, too.

