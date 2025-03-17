Atari cannot stop reviving its classic arcade titles at the moment, and we keep lapping them up. This time around, the legendary developer and publisher has teamed up with Canadian studios Mighty Yell and 13AM Games to bring back the 1980 shoot 'em up Missile Command.
Missile Command Delta is a brand new, turn-based tactical take on the series which blends strategic gameplay with mystery and puzzle solving. It's a far cry from what we're used to from Missile Command, but the developers are aiming to retain the "tension and suspense of the arcade original".
One wrong move could spell the end as you plan and scramble your way through a missile crisis. You'll have to read though every document and pay attention to every screen if you want to survive.
Missile alerts will disrupt your work in the bunker as you attempt to unravel the mystery of this Cold War-set game.
Missile Command has seen numerous iterations and rereleases over the years, and the game was responsible for kicking off Atari's Recharged series back in 2020. This might not be what we're used to, but we're intrigued, nonetheless.
What do you think of Missile Command Delta? Let us know down below.
I do find it mildly amusing that Wade used the Kinda Funny show to announce not only a sequel in quite possibly the darkest and most depressing series in gaming as a medium, but that's is also made by Torontans. A city that, due to current events, probably find some mild amusement in the dynamics of the series two main factions.
That's a master class of metatextual dark irony there.
Atari continues to impress with its revival
Turn based missile command? Genius! Atari...seriously guys, welcome the %&*% back!
But will it star the Missile Commander from Yars Rising?
I have yet to grab an Atari game, but I’ve had a grand time watching them operate as a company. It’s anyone’s guess how some indie studio is going to reinvent one of their IPs. There’s a part of me that would love to see Nintendo take this approach, but I think Atari was and has been in a unique position where they have nothing to lose but everything to gain by testing the limits of their franchises.
All these new Atari games are also released on their Atari VCS console.
Yes, the console we didn't knew still existed.
By the looks of it, Atari is also using AI-generated art for its video thumbnails.
