Atari cannot stop reviving its classic arcade titles at the moment, and we keep lapping them up. This time around, the legendary developer and publisher has teamed up with Canadian studios Mighty Yell and 13AM Games to bring back the 1980 shoot 'em up Missile Command.

Missile Command Delta is a brand new, turn-based tactical take on the series which blends strategic gameplay with mystery and puzzle solving. It's a far cry from what we're used to from Missile Command, but the developers are aiming to retain the "tension and suspense of the arcade original".

One wrong move could spell the end as you plan and scramble your way through a missile crisis. You'll have to read though every document and pay attention to every screen if you want to survive.

Missile alerts will disrupt your work in the bunker as you attempt to unravel the mystery of this Cold War-set game.

Missile Command has seen numerous iterations and rereleases over the years, and the game was responsible for kicking off Atari's Recharged series back in 2020. This might not be what we're used to, but we're intrigued, nonetheless.

