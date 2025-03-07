Every year, The Strong Museum announces its 'World Video Game Hall of Fame' finalists and for 2025 and after missing out in 2023, Rare's iconic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 is back.

It's up against some tough competition including the following list of games:

Age of Empires (1997)

(1997) Angry Birds (2009)

(2009) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

(2007) Defender (1981)

(1981) Frogger (1981)

(1981) Golden Tee (1989)

(1989) Harvest Moon (1996)

(1996) Mattel Football (1977)

(1977) NBA 2K

Quake (1996)

(1996) Tamagotchi (1996).

If you're not familiar with the Video Game Hall of Fame, it was established to recognise individual electronic games of "all types" (including arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile) that have "enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general".

Players can have their say by voting on the Museum of Play website. Here's exactly how it works:

"The three games that receive the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the International Selection Advisory Committee. The public will collectively act as one member of the committee."

Which games on this list would you nominate? Let us know in the comments.