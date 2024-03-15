The Strong Museum has officially revealed its 'World Video Game Hall of Fame' finalists for 2024 and once again there's some Nintendo representation.

The NES/Famicom title Metroid - starring Samus Aran - is featured as a nominee this year alongside an all-star cast made up of Asteroids (1979), Elite (1984), Guitar Hero (2005), Myst (1993), Neopets (1999), Resident Evil, SimCity (1989), Tokimeki Memorial (1994), Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (1999), Ultima (1981) and You Don't Know Jack (1995).

Here's the official description about Metroid:

"Nintendo’s Metroid launched in 1986 and inserted players into a futuristic world brimming with innovative adventure and evocative music. The game combined the platforming of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. and non-linear story elements from The Legend of Zelda, offering a new game play experience. The protagonist, Samus, also gave the gaming industry its first playable human female character in mainstream video games. The game launched a franchise with 13 core titles that has sold more than 20 million units worldwide."

You can vote for Metroid and the other finalists from now until 21st March 2024. The three games with the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and join the other top three submissions from members of the International Selection Advisory Committee. Here's a reminder of the voting criteria:

"The Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame recognizes individual electronic games of all types—arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile—that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general."

Some existing Nintendo inductees include games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and last year Wii Sports was added. You can see previously inducted games on the official website.