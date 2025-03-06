As long as Pokémon TCG exists, there will always be scalpers looking to make a quick buck from the game's rare cards and packs.

Case in point, a new video has surfaced in which two men appear to be fighting it out to take advantage of a kiosk restock. The video comes from TikTok user 'yoc9official', who appears to be one of the men directly involved in the altercation, though he claims to be well-intentioned and is simply purchasing cards for his own collection.

The other man, however, wearing the Philadelphia Eagles jumper, is supposedly a known scalper according to the comments on the video, and appears to be trying to block the kiosk without making it seem as though he's committing any kind of physical assault.

It's really quite embarrassing:

It's difficult to tell what's being said in the video since there's no audio, and a second upload doesn't really shed much light on the incident, either. It sounds like the Eagles man is trying to defend his position, claiming that he came into the store multiple times; presumably to hit the kiosk at the exact time the restock takes place.

Some folks in the comments have said that if you want to purchase Pokémon cards for yourself, then you have to play scalpers at their own game and get there first whenever restocks take place. Honestly, it's all a bit of a mess.

Back in 2021, scalpers took advantage of a promotion at the UK retailer GAME in which Euro 2020 cards were being offered up for free. Said cards quickly found their way on eBay for stupid prices. If that's not ridiculous enough, scalpers attempted to sell limited edition Pokémon Oreos during the same year, posting them on eBay for buy-it-now prices of up to $25,000.