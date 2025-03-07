Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Ever since it landed its PC port, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been granted some pretty wild mods. We've seen TOTK abilities like Ultrahand and Fuse make the jump to the N64 classic, and even other Nintendo franchises like F-Zero and Pikmin pop up in Hyrule. But this mod gives a whole new meaning to Master Quest (thanks, Gaming Reinvented).

Yep, if the above headline hasn't given it away already, modder notCHase's latest project brings Halo to Hyrule, and the result is pretty hilarious.

Master Chief himself doesn't make the jump in this one, but a bunch of his gear does. Tired of using Child Link's diddly Kokiri Sword? Now you can sub it out for John Halo's Energy Blade and cut down foes with giant leaps. And what about the pesky Bomb Bag? Now you can give ol' Dodongo a taste of real firepower with some military-grade grenades.

And if, after all that fighting, you think hopping back on Epona would be a step too far for Link, the mod adds the flippin' Warthog vehicle complete with a mounted turret. We'll admit, we actually chuckled at the site of Princess Zelda being Ultrahand-ed into the vehicle before taking down Gohma with a swift pew pew.

It might not be the intended way to play the game, but it sure is funny watching Link go all commando on the hoodlum of Hyrule. Heck, we knew Halo stood a chance of going multi-platform, but we didn't expect this.