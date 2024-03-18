Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Despite Ocarina of Time's brilliance, there is a boatload of frustrations to find in the polygonal plains of Hyrule. Pesky Kokiri get in your way, paths are barred by gates or tombstones, NPCs watch your every move. You could solve the necessary puzzles to move on, but wouldn't it be easier to, we don't know, Falcon Punch any difficulties into oblivion?

notCHase's mod does just that. Rather than swanning around Hyrule brandishing the Hookshot or Bomb Bag, this Link has everything he needs in one Smash Bros.-inspired, super-powered fist. Mido blocking your way? Falcon Punch. Hyrule Guard mocking your age? Falcon Punch. Sleepy Talon hindering your box-pushing exploits? Falcon Punch. It might not be the most thought-out solution, but it's a solution nonetheless.

Look, we've all been frustrated with some of the aforementioned puzzles in the past, and there's something vaguely therapeutic in watching Link bypass the necessary steps for completion by punching them into the distance. Where's the harm there?

You might remember notCHase as the modder that recreated Tears of the Kingdom's Ultrahand in the Ocarina PC port (we covered it a few weeks back). The Falcon Punch mod actually predates this in-game building addition, but it brought us a Monday morning smile, all the same.

Now if you'll excuse us, we're off to imagine what other Smash Bros. moves we'd like to see added to the Zelda series...