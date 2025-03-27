The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct takes place next week and ahead of the big broadcast, Nintendo is now busy preparing for its special "hands on" experience which will take place just days later.

Footage is already circulating online of Nintendo's New York city event for the Switch 2 and it's basically covered in Switch 2 branding including the logo and name. Here are some of the photos (and videos) featured on the Switch 2 subreddit:

This invite-only event will take place in New York between 4th - 6th April 2025. You can see times and dates for elsewhere in our previous story.

Meanwhile, other stores in this region are also gearing up for the Switch 2 launch - with places like Best Buy spotted with the following sign, where you can scan for "notifications on pre-orders, games" and everything else related to the Switch 2:

Of course, this all takes place on top of a Switch Direct which promises to feature "around 30 minutes of upcoming games" for the original system. Nintendo has also clarified there will be no updates regarding the Switch 2 during this particular broadcast.

As for the Switch 2 Direct, it will be entirely focused on the successor system and is expected to reveal more about not only the system but also the software lineup.