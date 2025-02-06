A new patent filed by Nintendo seems to confirm that the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con will include mouse functionality. The patent was filed on 1st April 2023 and made public today, 6th February 2025 (thanks to reader Davis for sending this to us!).

Sure, we've been pretty confident about mouse functionality given the number of leaks over the past few months, and that little teaser in the Switch 2 reveal trailer, but Nintendo has yet to officially confirm that this is even a feature.

But the patent — which is for an 'Input Device and System' — gives us multiple drawings of the Joy-Con being used as a mouse. Others include the Joy-Con being used as individual controllers, just as they are with the Switch, and individual components of the new Joy-Con.

Of course, as with all patents, it could mean nothing, but given what we have actually seen of the Switch 2... surely?

The abstract gives us a bit more detail, and we've included a few images of the Joy-Con "mouse" patent below:

"This input device comprises a front surface, an upper surface, a first side surface, a second side surface, a direction input unit, a first upper surface button, and a sensor for mouse operation. The first side surface is on one side in the left-right direction. The second side surface is on the other side in the left-right direction. The direction input unit is provided on the front surface. The first upper surface button is provided on the upper surface and can be pressed around a first rotation axis extending in a direction in which components in the left-right direction are included. The sensor for mouse operation detects reflected light from a detected surface, the light changing by moving over the detected surface in a state in which either the first side surface or the second side surface is placed on the detected surface."

Like we said above, the mouse functionality isn't really a secret — developers are even being asked about it, and while not directly acknowledging it, are admitting that they're excited about the new console and controllers.

We're unlikely to find out much more before the Nintendo Switch 2-dedicated Direct on 2nd April, so we'll have to wait until then for the juicy details.