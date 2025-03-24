Mega Man 2 is widely regarded as the absolute pinnacle of Capcom's side-scrolling series (though many, this writer included, hold Mega Man 3 as the best entry), boasting excellent level design, memorable Robot Masters, and some of the most incredible music you'll ever hear in a video game.

The fact that the Mega Man franchise very nearly died before it could really find its feet is no secret at this point, with the first entry selling so few copies at launch that Capcom initially decided to ditch the whole thing.

According to director Akira Kitamura on social media, however, he was so determined to give the series another chance, he managed to convince Capcom to greenlight a sequel while work was also ongoing on the Willow game adaptation (thanks, Automaton).

"I'd like to add a little more information as the production period for Mega Man 2 was just under three months, which is causing some confusion. This was not something I was forced to do by the company. It wasn't something the company asked me to do, it was all something I wanted to do. Sales of Rockman 1 were not good at first, so it was decided to end it there. "However, I finally began to understand the true nature of the project, so I applied to make a complete Rockman again. However, the next project, "WILLOW," had already been decided, so it was impossible. Still, I couldn't give up, so I forced myself to make two projects in parallel and somehow got the OK."

He went on to say that production on Willow came to a brief halt while work shifted over to Mega Man 2. However, he is also keen to clarify that no one requested the staff work overtime. While he states the team did work overnight a few times during the final push, the developers' health was always a top consideration, and he states that "the staff did not have to endure excessive hardship".

It's remarkable that such an incredible game was made in such a short span of time. The rest is history, of course, with the Mega Man franchise spawning multiple sequels and spin-offs, the latest of which – Mega Man 11 – launched on Nintendo Switch in 2018.