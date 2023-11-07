Nintendo has announced that it is working on a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie with producer Avi Arad and director Wes Ball.
Following the immense success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie with Illumination, the Zelda project will this time be distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
Avi Arad seems to be a reasonably sensible choice for the project, and has worked on mega-hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Uncharted, and the original Iron Man.
Meanwhile, Wes Ball is best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy and is currently deep in post-production for the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
Bizarrely, Miyamoto has stated on X (Twitter) that he and Ari Arad have been working on the project for "many years" before going on to state that "it will take some time until its completion". Hopefully this means that they have a firm grasp on how the movie should look and feel.
Here's the full announcement from Nintendo:
"Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto Minami-ku; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, "Nintendo" hereafter) today announced that it will develop a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda.
"The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo and Avi Arad, Chairman of Arad Productions Inc., who has produced many mega hit films.
"The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50% financed by Nintendo. The theatrical distribution of the film will be done worldwide by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
"By producing visual contents of Nintendo IP by itself, Nintendo is creating new opportunities to have people from around the world to access the world of entertainment which Nintendo has built, through different means apart from its dedicated game consoles.
"By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible."
Obviously, there's no word yet on a potential release date, but hopefully we'll see more information trickle out in the coming months.
Are you excited to see a live-action Zelda movie? Would you have preferred an animation? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Man I sure hope Arad doesn't try to cram 4 different villians in the movie lmao. Ironic its being made by Sony. Lol
YESSSSSSS!!! This is so exciting, I just got TotK, so excited to see how this pans out!
Awesome news!
Also, Nintendo is working with Sony. Wow
WOOOOOO YEAH BABY! THATS WHAT IVE BEEN WAITING FOR! THATS WHAT ITS ALL ABOUT!!! (excitement noises)
We just know, who will voice link though?
It’d be funny if it was Tom Holland lmao
I wonder if it'll be a new Link in a new Hyrule, or if it'll be based on any specific game...either way this is cool!
Get ready for Tom Holland to be Link, because reasons.
That’s pretty cool news!
But will Link actually speak? 😱
WHAT HUH WHUH
And for today’s WTF moment…this!
I’m looking forward to it. While I think animation could suit Zelda better, I think the live-action route will definitely draw in the crowds more. I’m curious to see who they get for Link and even more curious to see how they characterize him and other Zelda characters. But, we’re probably not going to hear more from this project for at least two years, so we’ll just wait and see.
The irony of Nintendo working with Sony is thick enough to be a wafiu.
I can already see the casting now
Tom Holland as Link
Daisy Ridley as Zelda
Patrick Warburton as Groose
Idris Elba as Ganondorf
and Danny DeVito as Tingle
Live action Groose, here we come!!!
Wait...
Live action Tingle... oh no.
Chris Pratt Link baaaabbbyyy.
Jokes aside, at least it’s not Illumination. The Mario Movie is fine for what it is, but something like Zelda needs a bit more substance.
I think Wes Ball is a promising director. His Apes movie looks good and the Maze Runner movies were decently directed.
Need to know whose writing it.
what? What? WHAT?????
That is crazy! Definitely sounds like a better proposition than Illumination, and that turned out pretty good
Alright, when's April 2nd?
An animated Mario film, fine. But a live action Zelda… The creative team (sans Miyamoto) don’t exactly fill me with confidence, hope I’m wrong but this this feels too important to have the director of Maze Runner and the producer who tanked Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films involved.
THE MORBIUS GUY???
Please don’t screw this up….
@IronMan30 Let's just hope it doesn't turn out like the last time the two collabed.
Okay. Yay, I guess? Not really sure why this is necessary.
Seriously, All this time? I knew a Zelda film was inevitable after Mario got another chance and suceeded but I didn't expect to find out about it now. And its not Illumination which I did not see coming. But its live action, which I've come around on and see a good chance of working out.
Your producers Were So Preoccupied With Whether Or Not They Could, They Didn’t Stop To Think If They Should......
Live action Zelda movie by Sony pictures sounds so crazy lol
But yeah, a halfway decent live action Zelda movie has always been a dream of mine.
OMG THIS IS AMAZING GIVE IT TO ME INJECT IT INTO MY BODY AND BURN IT INTO MY EYEBALLS
oh... and don't screw it up!
The actor for Link is going to have his work cut out for him. The script for his character is 90 blank pages long.
I’m scared. To be honest but we shall see.
One step closer to a proper Super Smash Bros. film...
Am I the only one who thought it said Uwe Boll was directing at first glance? I was about to have a fit...
Nice news though. Hope it turns out well. And about time...
The post credit scene is the switch 2 reveal
AAAAHHHHH!!!! I'M SO EXCITED!!!! YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW LONG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY!!!!
You can be certain I showed this news to my mother. She's been a Zelda fan since the first game, even though she's only ever played the first one.
Break the internet
That was completely unexpected but wow I guess the rumors were true? Hope it’s good when it comes out!
I WAS LITERALLY JUST ABOUT TO GO TO BED AND THEY DROP THIS OUT OF NOWHERE WHAT THE F*** OH MY GOD
I genuinely can't believe this; live-action Zelda in general seemed like a complete pipe-dream of an idea, let alone an entire MOVIE. I need to know more, this single statement already has me jumping up and down like a madman desperate for information XD
and it's being made by SONY????????????
WHAT IS REALITY AT THIS POINT AJDBHWFBIEFVGUEF
@Vexx234 lmao
But seriously? Oh no .. hope they really take all the time they need. I don't think I would watch that.
I mean, I of course hope it's incredible but...anyone else a little nervous lol. If it's anywhere near as epic and ambitious as the series of games have been accross the generations, then we are in for a treat.
This could be good or an absolute train-wreck
Initial reaction:
Closest thing to Zelda on PlayStation that Sony will ever get. 😅
Another 1 Billion Dollars added into Nintendo’s bank account. Now imagine a live action or animation of Metroid.
Huge news. I'm not sure how well Zelda will work in live action form, but I hope we get to see all of the classic Zelda races in the movie, especially Gorons, Zoras, and the Gerudo, and a climactic battle against Ganondorf/Ganon.
Avi Arad? Oh dear then. Honestly not that interested as it means Link will talk and have a defined personality something i don't want.
I hope everyone has dodgy British accents and Link is always scowling at birds.
Who's playing Link, will he talk. What about Zelda, Ganondorf, Impa and what have you. Also are they adapting the games like Detective Pikachu or doing or an original story like the Mario and Sonic films?
What the what what whaaaaaaat? I can't imagine it yet. But it seems they're willing to get this right, like they did with Mario.
I imagine they'd get Zelda Williams in it at some point. Fingers crossed the film turns out well!
@DennisReynolds He did that in the manga.
Please be Ocarina of Time story movie!
oh good zelda didnt have enough embarrassing missteps.
@PokemonDMG That would be nice. Everything after that just gets strange. Last Zelda game I played and completed was OoT. Although I did like WW.
Disappointing to be honest. Live action Zelda sounds dire. Not ready for Americanized Zelda, was hoping I wouldn't live this long.
Are they gonna ditch Sony and partner with Phillips again?
how Nintendo is gonna do a live action movie of the franchise? knowing Link never talks, if they do the movie, it need to have a mix of pratical/CGI effect, also i feeling anxiety/hapiness at the same time, i hope the franchise survive after this movie(i not putting hope, unlike the Mario that was decent)
Thank god it isn’t Illumination… it not being attached to any studio could go either way
@Teksetter Please, no. They'll probably get Beedle's voice actor to do his lines.
... please don't let the haircut be in this movie.
sony knows how to make hero movies..
i reckon this is the big zelda rumor we have been hearing so no zelda remake game coming ...
Brie Larson as Link.
@Vexx234 lol and 200 pages of grunts and yaaaah!
since sony is working to make this movie it will be a success..
Hopefully this isn't going to be a dumpster fire. Not really excited for this at all, given that it's live action. Would have rather them do an animated movie or anime-styled movie. Also not looking forwards to Link speaking.
Nintendo being involved is everything. I wonder what strand of the Zelda timeline they’ll pull from.
@Giancarlothomaz spiderman movies have sure worked out..and have been huge box office success..
@Teksetter I don't see why he couldn't speak? He spoke in the cartoons. And he had text boxes in a few of the games.
@HammerKirby It is ironic isn't it?
I wonder if this is because the last movie made a billion dollars.
Hard to believe it’s actually finally in the works. The pressure this young director has to make this a good adaptation is immense. Hope the fans don’t give this poor guy and the team a heart attack before they wrap production.
I don’t care as much about video game movies as I once did. Good or bad, the games are where this franchise lives and thrives. Hope it’s good enough to be a standalone film, because there aren’t so many great big budget films out there.
Could be good, but I would have loved a Ghibli collaboration.
That's not something I was expecting to read anytime soon but color me excited!
of course link will finally speak.. cant wait..
I wish I could say I was even a little optimistic. I didn't end up watching the Detective Pikachu flick, so at least I know firsthand that what I don't watch can't hurt me.
Avi Arad?
I wonder if he’s going to force Venom in the movie?
and we thought voicing Mario in an animated movie was a big deal! Whoever takes on the role of Link needs to just try and have fun with it and accept that they just won’t be able to win over a section of the fanbase no matter what.
@Moistnado Brie Larson in white tights and a tunic? Yes please.
This is going to be a steaming pile. I hope I'm wrong though.
Expention:
Fanboy - The console war must always be fought! I will die for my chosen console! I will never back down, never take quarter from my sworn enemy until they are erased from the face of the earth!
Reality:
Nintendo - Hey Sony, want to make a billion dollars together?
Sony - Yes!
Whoever they get to play Link will need to maintain a sense of both bravery but also innocence with the character. Link isn't super-cocky like Maverick in the original Top Gun; he has a childlike worldview and a very strong sense of justice. These qualities are also why Princess Zelda trusts him so much.
Thanks God, live action. Zelda and Metroid works better for me as live action. Mario, Star Fox and Donkey Kong as animation. Fire Emblem and F-Zero could be any, depending how the other things would work.
In fact, I'd prefer Metroid as a Live action movie, Zelda as a Live action series (or really big movie) and Fire Emblem as "Game of Thrones style" series (of course, respecting Nintendo's point of view)
Well this is huge news! I can't wait to see who plays link, zelda, Ganondorf, tingle, all of them. It's going to be epic!
Please have Uwe Boll direct it!😉
@Fizza “Homer, you had a head”
A Nintendo movie being made by Sony? What timeline is this??
@DiamondCore It's a live action movie.
@Hank_Scorpio nintendo needed experts in live action hero movies so they turned to sony the irony..
They better not mess this up..
Zelda Willams as Princess Zelda or riot!
@RCGamer Think Fire Emblem be anime. Otherwise its just game of Thrones. Zelda could be anime too if it was Ghibli or the animation team that did the Links Awakening animated cutscene.
Will the script be as soulless and empty as TotK?
Um
Um
Uhh
WHATATATATTATTATTTT AHHHHHHH
THAT WAS A COMPLETE SHOCK AFTER A WEEK OF NO BIG NINTENDO NEWS!
is ganondorf gonna be the villain? Child,Adult, or both eras? AM I IN A DIFFERENT TIMELINE?
gasps for breath
and…and…sony? nintendos nemesis?
what is rEaLiTy
so…many…QUESTIONS!!!
@RainbowGazelle lol, why its necessary???
$$$ obviously!
Personally I don't get people's obsession with live action stuff of things that already have another form of media. I can understand it wanting adaptations of books, comics and manga though. However, video games, manga and anime are terrible as live action films and shows (yes, I'm including One Piece) and are usually better as animated films and shows.
Sony and Nintendo working together 😁, great to see and hopefully just the beginning.
@johnedwin link have spoke before:
“Excuuuuuuse me princess”
Anyway, I'm not keen on this, I'll pass on it thanks.
@CANOEberry
I hope the movie co-stars Beedle and Tingle! 😂
Can't really see a scenario in which a Zelda movie is ever going to be any good honestly. The series has very little actual narrative, what little it DOES have is going to be tossed aside in favor of just doing Ganon, and generic fantasy movies are super easy to screw up and make boring chores to sit through. Plus the people presently attached to it have some pretty awful track records.
I'm gonna need a day or two to process this information...
Would honestly rather have a goofy ass Illumination Zelda film than live action
Also pretty much guaranteed a new Zelda game comes out the same year this film releases.
It's pretty obvious just by looking at Mario and Link that Miyamoto has a certain amount of fondness for western media, but I do hope Nintendo eventually gives some anime studios a proper chance with their IP.
I think it’s fantastic that the two greatest gaming companies are coming together for this.
It has made me smile, be it a success or not there is something about the collaboration that’s nice.
Very skeptical they can make a good movie for zelda. The Mario Bros movie was fine. We shall see, I guess.
I dunno, hope it's good, but I wont be losing sleep. If not, I doubt it will effect how I feel about the games anyway.
Well that came from out of nowhere. The Internet will be going cucco over this!
Just… please be good. I’m glad it’s not an animated film by Illumination, no offense. A 3D-animated or anime-style film would’ve been best but live-action can certainly work. I’m not opposed to the idea of Link speaking but I’m not expecting Nintendo to do it. Then again, they agreed to give Mario and Luigi more character background despite being initially hesitant. Can Link staying silent while everyone else talks really work? Will this just be a classic story of Link and Zelda vs. Ganon, or something more? If it’s been worked on for “many years” like Miyamoto claims, then how far away would it be from release? Too many questions right now.
I’m happy to see Nintendo and Sony working together again. Leave those bitter SNES memories behind.
Doubtful this will be good but hoping for the best. Really wish we could have got an animated mojoras mask movie instead but oh well.
Sony is finally using a Nintendo IP 😂
All I ask is a Japanese cast.
@Tempestryke
Oh, it’s just that Link seems like the classic icon for silent protagonists.
It’s fine by me if they give him a voice.
As long as he grunts and war cries a lot. Something akin to this:
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/S3fhgKJkTAE
“Hyrule Kingdom, here we come.”
When I think Nintendo and live action movies I think... of the first awful Mario movie. 😝 Personally I would have preferred a darker animated movie, but I guess we'll see how live action works out. If people complained about Mario's voice actor, you can imagine how much people will complain about some of the full-actor choices though.
Nintendo is 100% going to hire a big name celebrity to play link. But I really hope they don't, hardly anyone actually goes to see a movie because of a big name in it anymore. Just hire an unknown actor with untapped talent please.
@FishyS That's because they clearly hired Chris Pratt for his celebrity status. If they do the same with Link I imagine the outrage will be similar if not a little toned down since Link doesn't really have a prominent vocal performance in the games.
Having a big name actor really breaks a lot of people's immersion, especially if it's in live action. So I hope they hire a more unknown actor.
Judah Lewis is my choice for Link in terms of looks and I think he's a fantastic actor too. Unfortunately, I believe either Tom Holland, or Timothée Chalamet will land the role instead :/
Will Chris Pratt be Link and The Rock Ganondorf?
This is going to suck giant balls
Orlando Bloom for Link would of been a great choice, but maybe he's abit too old for that now.
Omg no, God please no. This is not a franchise suitable for the big screen at all. Sorry even if HBO did this there is no way I can see this being good at all.
Well, anything for the money I guess... Some people seem excited about it but don't think anyone seriously thinks this is going to be great
I think it's so funny people are already saying the movie is doomed because a Morbius guy is attached
He's...also attached to basically every other Spider-Man movie lol
@Hajilee @NotTelevision if this director disgrace Legend of Zelda, i gonna send him to the Dark World, oh no Tom Holand as Link
I expected a animated Zelda movie with the succes of the new Mario movie but not this. As long Kathleen Kennedy is not involved it has a chance of becoming something decent.
@Teksetter Agree with you on that. I don't mind that he doesn't talk much. It's simply a testament to the era he was created in.
It's just I've noticed that a lot of silence in modern film, tends to be more on the tedious side, then the peaceful or creepy side. I say this with films like The Woman in Black, and The Wind in mind. Even Skinnamarink had the TV going on, and the soft conversations of the kids.
Breaking: Nintendo has ended their partnership with Sony and has decided to make a Zelda movie with Phillips instead.
I will scream if Link does not say, “Well, excuuuuse me, Princess!” at least once in the movie.
Please I hope they don't make the story about romance.....keep it about the adventure
I can't imagine they'll make a movie where Link doesn't talk, it's gonna be surreal.
Would rather of had an anime series
I'm excited. I know there seems to be this idea (at least here) that the Zelda franchise can't translate to a movie. I think it can. While I would have preferred a series, I can't wait to see how this develops. Will the adapt an existing story or write an original one? The casting will be interesting. No one established pops to mind for either lead role. Will they go with an unknown for Link and/or Zelda?
