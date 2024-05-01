In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo last year announced it was working on a live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

The movie's director Wes Ball, who is currently promoting his new release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has been asked all sorts of things during a recent Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' about Link's big screen outing.

While he didn't go into much detail about what exactly to expect, he did mention how some lessons will carry over from his current project. This includes being "ambitious", being confident in the talent around him, and making sure the money stays "on screen".

Here are some of the other Zelda-related questions he was asked (via GoNintendo):

Q: How [is] the legend of zelda movie is going?

Wes Ball: I know I’m gonna get a ton of Zelda questions. Sorry to disappoint, but I can’t say anything about it for now… Just that I love Zelda and I’ll work my ass off to make something great for us. Q: What lessons learned from Apes will you carry with you to Zelda?

WB: Keep the money on the screen. Be ambitious. Be confident in the talent around you. Try to do something great. Q: Has your work on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes given you any experience or inspiration that you think will help you with the upcoming Zelda movie?

Wes Ball: Of course. You learn stuff on every movie you make. I learned a TON on this film. Q: If the film does well, are there plans in place to extend the series?

WB: Yes. We’d love to continue with the story and characters. Q: Will john cena play navi in the zelda movie?

WB: You never know.

Apart from Wes Ball's involvement, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto has been working with producer Avi Arad on the movie, and Sony is co-financing the project. Ball previously said he wanted to "fulfil people's greatest desires".