As you might recall, last week the US publication Game Informer was spotted teasing a possible return less than a year after its closure and today it's been made official with the "entire team" back.

The outlet is now backed by the blockchain developer Gunzilla Games after GameStop ended its 33-year run in 2024. Gunzilla is the developer behind the upcoming NFT battle royale 'Off The Grid' and also the blockchain platform Gunz.





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/4nCNqzv2pX Game Informer is back! The entire team is returning and we can't wait to reconnect. Come join us to celebrate the best in games, the people who make games, and the people who play games from around the world.Learn more: https://t.co/oRgjZW1zfF March 25, 2025

As part of this deal, the new owners have agreed Game Informer will remain an "independent editorial outlet" operating under an entity called "Game Informer Inc." - where the editorial makes "100 percent of the decisions" about what's covered and how it goes about it "without any influence from them [Gunzilla] or anyone else".

This revival includes not only the return of the print magazine but also of "years of back content" on the Game Informer website, with the team encouraging its fans to revisit "thousands of articles". As for the immediate future plans, Game Informer has already got "new reviews ready to go" and from today, the site will be getting daily updates again.