After 33 years in the biz, the iconic publication Game Informer closed its doors last August with all of its staff laid off in the process. But now, eight months on, it seems that a comeback may be on the cards.

At least, that's what is being teased by a recent video from the outlet. The short clip slowly zooms in on the site's final farewell message — the one you can still find on the now mostly-defunct Game Informer website — as some mysterious synths and chatter happen in the background.

A glitching line of code appears at the bottom of the screen, stating “{CONSOLE.WRITELINE(CONTINUE?;" before a 25th March 2025 date appears in front of a black background.

Hmm. It's all very mysterious, particularly given the speed at which publication owner GameStop shut up the shop last year. Were the rights to the site bought out by another party? Has GS pulled a complete U-turn? We'll have to wait and see.

One thing that's pretty clear so far is that a decent helping of the original Game Informer staff seem to be back on board. Former online content director Brian Shea posted a tease of his own on BlueSky, as did Marcus Stewart, Alex Van Aken, Wesley LeBlanc and more.

Only time will tell what the publication and its former staff have in store, but damn, it's nice to hear some promising news from the industry for once!