Game Informer has announced that it is closing down after 33 years.

The publication, owned by US retailer GameStop, started back in August 1993, but has announced its closure via a short post on social media. It states, "After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer" (although sources have reportly told Kotaku that nobody at Game Informer wrote the announcement themselves).

It seems that the closure had come as a bit of a shock to the team too, with online content director Brian Shea stating "My heart is broken" as he quoted the news. Similarly, magazine contrent director Kyle Hilliard described the situation as "A frustrating turn of events".

As reported by Kotaku, it seems GameStop leadership had abruptly informed all Game informer staff that the publication would close down with immediate effect, with all staff receiving severance terms. One employee was even in the middle of a work trip when the team was informed.

The news comes after a heavy round of layoffs occuring in 2022, after which none of the original Game Informer team remained at the publication. Further redundancies had been made in previous years, largely as a direct result of GameStops' declining financial results.

The publication's final release is issue number 367, the outlet’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard cover story.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the Game Informer closure.