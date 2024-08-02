Game Informer has announced that it is closing down after 33 years.
The publication, owned by US retailer GameStop, started back in August 1993, but has announced its closure via a short post on social media. It states, "After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer" (although sources have reportly told Kotaku that nobody at Game Informer wrote the announcement themselves).
It seems that the closure had come as a bit of a shock to the team too, with online content director Brian Shea stating "My heart is broken" as he quoted the news. Similarly, magazine contrent director Kyle Hilliard described the situation as "A frustrating turn of events".
As reported by Kotaku, it seems GameStop leadership had abruptly informed all Game informer staff that the publication would close down with immediate effect, with all staff receiving severance terms. One employee was even in the middle of a work trip when the team was informed.
The news comes after a heavy round of layoffs occuring in 2022, after which none of the original Game Informer team remained at the publication. Further redundancies had been made in previous years, largely as a direct result of GameStops' declining financial results.
The publication's final release is issue number 367, the outlet’s Dragon Age: The Veilguard cover story.
Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the Game Informer closure.
[source x.com, via kotaku.com]
Horrible news
It’s hard to make it in this digital world. Wish those impacted the best.
Gamestop's end is nigh. I subscribed up until the print version stopped being distributed. To me a site like NL or PS is a better source of information online.
Really don't think it's fair to say they're "closing down," when what's happening is their coporate overlords are basically pushing them out of jobs to save a few bucks.
It's not lost on me that these forced layoffs are coming after GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen was sued for $47 million over insider trading.
Unfortunately GameStop never stops turning everything they touch not into gold, but into something else...
@JohnnyMind the word you're looking for is *****.
The end of an era. So many memories with this magazine and funcoland/gamestop membership discount cards.
@Zeta Yep, and the worst part is that it's all to put more gold into the pockets of those on top as mentioned by the comment immediately above my first one!
I always had a feeling that Chewy guy was a POS. Lookie Lookie who's now being outed with insider trading reports... Scumbag. 😡
Damn that sucks. I remember finding a Sly Cooper Game Informer at a yard sale when I was 8-9, and was so excited since I loved Sly Cooper. Turning 30 now, time has flown.
I remember my dad having so many of these magazines around the house and I read them. I think the rise of digital media is one of the factors in why the magazine is going away forever, since it’s just more convenient and easy to search up gaming news and game reviews online with just a quick Google search, but I also think greedy leadership who want more money and don’t care about their workers is also another factor in why Game Informer is going away. It’s really sad to see physical media get phased out and replaced with digital media. It would feel so weird if everything was just digital and not a mix of physical and digital.
Are they refunding subscriptions?
Woah, I guess it’s not surprising in a way since lately their website really pushed the subscriptions. However, I had hoped they’d hang on a little longer. I wonder if their website will continue?
Are they gonna refund my subscription from when they announced 3 months ago that they were offering a separate print subscription? I spent like $40 subscribing for 24 months.
This sucks, but it’s not surprising. GameStop has treated Game Informer like crap for years. I’m sure that whatever GameStop suit wrote that announcement didn’t have a heavy heart in the slightest.
They survived longer than most. Way longer than I expected.
Print is dead. Long live print.
Edit: I have the GI site bookmarked for my non-nintendo gaming news. It appears to be down already.
Or maybe not...
Dang, just reupped my gamestop membership ( serves me right haha) this is upsetting but long coming... Game informer was great at a time when the had exclusive content and it was new .. nowadays by the time i read a game informer its all old news because of the monsters on the Internet....no secrets can be kept no spoilers can be left unspoiled and we need every bit of any gaming news to suck off of to live as per many of these game sites scour the Internet for any information about anything at all .. rest in peace game informer
They're only counting from August 1993, but Game Informer actually began as a Funco newsletter in 1991, I had one of the very first issues of that newsletter, before it, along with most of my Nintendo Power back issues, were destroyed in a basement flood at my home in 1999.
Sonic the Hedgehog was on the cover.
Used to enjoy getting these in the mail. I dropped off due an overflow of ads and frequently incorrect information (one issue said the Wii U used friend codes) a decade ago.
That marked the end of my physical magazine days, when I could look forward to Nintendo Power, Game Informer, and Play Magazine every month or so.
Oh well.
I don't know the full details, but it seems customers are getting emails regarding their subscriptions. They won't be applied automatically, but will need to be requested.
