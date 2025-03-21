If you missed out on Kotobukiya's Xenoblade Chronicles X model kit back in 2016, then you're in luck. The figurine manufacturer is producing a new batch of the Formula Skell plastic model kit, and they're available to buy from October 2025 (thanks Siliconera!).

The announcement coincides with the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Almost like the timing was deliberate...

The 1/48 scale model of the Formula Skell, which is the standard Skell model in Xenoblade Chronicles X, stands at around 17.5cm (just under 7 inches). You can either pose it upright or change it to its vehicle mode. Some poses need a base, which isn't included.

The kit will cost 8,800 yen (just under USD $59.00) and pre-orders are available at various international stores like AmiAmi and Hobby Search. And c'mon, Skells might not exist in the real world, but this is the next best thing.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is the Switch game of the moment right now — especially while we're all waiting for the Switch 2. But it emerged yesterday that the game is hiding a 60fps mode. Hmmm.

Are you going to pre-order a Skell kit? Let us know in the comments.