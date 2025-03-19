Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

If you're one of the lucky few who happens to have games delivered a day or two before their official release date, then congratulations, we hope you're having an absolute blast with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition!

For the rest of you, there's only one more sleep to go until you can venture back into Mira on the Nintendo Switch, whether it be for the very first time or a repeat trip. Since we were so busy yesterday getting our review all ready to go (and checking out opinions from other outlets, too), we didn't quite catch the launch trailer that dropped from Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

Still, it's well worth highlighting now regardless, because goodness, it really brings the hype. There's little else in Nintendo's back catalogue that feels quite as epic as the Xenoblade series – okay, maybe the more recent Zelda games – and you can really feel that in this latest look at the revamped Switch port before its impending release.

We honestly can't wait to properly dive in. It feels like the perfect game to pass the time until the launch of the Switch 2, and like the lovely PJ says in his review, this is a game you absolutely do not want to rush.

Savour it, love it, cherish it.