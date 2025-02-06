Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Ahead of the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition next month, Nintendo has supposedly updated the file size of the Switch release.

Listings online previously suggested the game would take up around 15 GB of space and now the estimated file size on the Switch eShop says the game will require an installation of 13.4 GB (thanks, necrolipe). So it seems Monolith Soft and Nintendo have found a way to save some space! In comparison, the Wii U version was around 20+ GB all up.

If you do end up getting the digital version of this definitive edition, you can use a game vouched in select regions. There'll also be some pre-order bonuses including extra credit, weapons, and more. Fortunately, all of these items can also be obtained through normal gameplay. In addition to this, you'll also receive a free 14-day trial for Switch Online if you purchase the digital version of this game.

This latest update about the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition file size, follows the title being rated by the ESRB recently. Once again, it's due out next month on 20th March 2025.