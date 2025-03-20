If you're hoping to find the best deals and cheapest prices for the game, as well as details on any special retail bundles and Xenoblade Chronicles X bonuses, you're in the right place.

Below, we're keeping track of the best purchase options available across the US and UK. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Best Buy in the US had a mini metal poster with the game's key art up for grabs with all pre-orders, although quantities were limited.

If you pre-ordered from the Nintendo Store in the UK you got bag a free metal keyring as well as the game. There's also the 'Epic Bundle', which includes a desk mat and a holographic sticker set for £8 extra.

Buy Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition with eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can buy it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition costs $59.99 / £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop:

Are you suiting up in your Skell for this one? Let us know in the comments.