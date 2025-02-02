Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Ahead of the release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch this March, the game has now been rated by the ESRB.

Monolith's futuristic role-playing title has been given a 'T' for 'Teen' rating and contains animated blood, language, suggestive themes, use of alcohol, and violence. In-game purchases are also referenced.

Here's the full summary going into the specifics:

"This is a role-playing game in which players lead characters on missions to save the human race. As players explore a hostile alien planet, they interact with characters, complete missions, and engage in combat against aliens and human-like creatures. Players use lasers, energy weapons, mechanized suits, and swords to kill enemies. Battles are fast-paced, highlighted by slashing sounds, realistic gunfire, and large explosions. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: characters executed/shot off-screen; creatures impaled by swords, resulting in black blood-splatter effects. The game contains some suggestive material: female characters wearing revealing outfits (e.g., deep cleavage, partially exposed breasts); camera angles that linger on characters' breasts/buttocks. During the course of the game, characters are sometimes depicted drunk; in one mission, players can bond with other characters by ordering them drinks/consuming alcohol (e.g., “Agree to a drink” and “Offer to buy the next round”). The word “a*shole” appears in the game."

Unsurprisingly, this rating is the same as the Nintendo Wii U release, which originally made its debut in 2015.

Nintendo will be offering a digital pre-order and purchase deal with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition if you get the game before 6th April 2025. This includes a helpful "exploration support package" featuring multiple in-game items. These items can also be obtained through normal gameplay.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches for Switch on 20th March 2025.