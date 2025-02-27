Hello there! Welcome to the world of Pokémon Presents!

My name is Oak. What up.

Anyway, we've got a new Pokémon Presents to watch. Kicking off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 12am AET (Friday), online sleuths have seemingly discovered that the showcase will last roughly 19 minutes.

That means it's significantly lengthier than last year's equivalent that ran for just 13 minutes. Hopefully the implication here is that we're due a decent chunk of footage from the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but we're fully expecting to see some updates for Pokémon TCG Pocket, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Sleep, and all the rest. Heck, maybe even some anime news, too.

Whatever we've got in store for this latest Pokémon Presents, please do grab yourselves a drink, a snack, and join us right here at the relevant time. We'll have some fun, regardless of what The Pokémon Company has planned.