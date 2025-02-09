Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Lara Croft returns next week in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered and it looks like a physical release could be on the way.

Nintendo Everything recently asked Aspyr's Brand Manager Matthew Ray about the chances of a physical version and it seems there'll be an update "soon".

Q. Is there a physical release planned? Aspyr: "Aspyr definitely knows physical collectables are a big part of classic and nostalgic gaming. More details will be shared soon…"

So nothing specific just yet, but it appears similar to the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered collection - with a hard copy version of the trilogy seemingly arriving at a later date (and hopefully with some extra physical goodies).

If you can't hold out this long, the Switch eShop version will be available to download next week on 14th February 2025. It will set you back $29.99 / £26.99 (or the regional equivalent).