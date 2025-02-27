One of the biggest surprises for the Nintendo Switch 2 was the news (well, leak...) that the console would support mouse functionality.

Optic sensors have been added to both Joy-Con controllers, theoretically allowing you to place them side-down on a surface and using them for mouse control. This opens the door to a vast array of control options for Switch 2 games that previously hadn't been possible on consoles, and will benefit everything from strategy games to first-person-shooters.

One Redditor by the name of RinseAndReiterate, however, actually predicted the concept a whole six years ago. Now granted, it was more of a fun concept idea at the time and not an outright prediction for Nintendo's new console, as such, but goodness, they were pretty spot on with their description of the functionality.

This has since been highlighted in a more recent Reddit post simply labelled 'He was onto something', and yeah, we have to agree. Although Nintendo has yet to officially confirm that, yes, the Switch 2 will indeed offer mouse functionality, the debut trailer heavily teased that this would be the case. Furthermore, a recent patent filing went into a bunch more information on the mouse concept.

We'll no doubt get further information when Nintendo finally showcases its Switch 2 Direct on 2nd April 2025. We're also expecting to see a release date for the console along with information on the launch line-up of games.