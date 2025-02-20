The Pokémon Company has today announced (via Serebii) that a Pokémon Presents showcase will be coming our way on 27th February at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT — wait, that's Pokémon Day!

Of course, this will come as a surprise to absolutely no one. TPC always tends to use the anniversary of Red and Green's Japanese release to show us what's happening in the world of 'mon for the year ahead, and this year is no exception. Pair that predictability with the Pokémon GO datamine from back in January, and yeah, we were pretty sure this one was a dead cert.

The event will air on YouTube one week from today. You can find the precise times that the showcase gets underway in your region below:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

But what the showcase will actually contain, now that's where the fun starts. Naturally, we're braced for disappointment — these events have been somewhat boring affairs in the past — but there's a lot more happening in the world of Pokémon these days and with Switch 2 now an officially known quantity, anything could happen.

Our fingers are crossed for a better look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A after last year's very brief teaser trailer, and we'll always throw up a prayer for the classic games on NSO (as unlikely as it seems at this point). Realistically, expect to see news from Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, probably some upcoming events for Pokémon Sleep and GO and a Café ReMix crossover or two.

If the promise of all that goodness hasn't got you in the mood, then perhaps this weird little trailer from the official Pokémon YouTube channel will. Damn, there's a tune that'll be stuck in our heads for the rest of the day...