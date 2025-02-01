The pink puff Kirby has welcomed in the new year this week - with the 'Good Smile Company' announcing it's reviving select Nendoroid Kirby figures.

The highlight of the lot is the Robot Armor & Kirby Figure, which is based on Kirby's look from the 3DS title Kirby: Planet Robobot. It'll set you back $56.99 USD or your regional equivalent and is estimated to ship in Q4, 2025. Here's a bit about this re-release, along with another look:

"Kirby is back, and this time with his robot armor! From "Kirby: Planet Robobot" comes a Nendoroid sized version of the Robobot Armor that Kirby makes use of in the game - the armor stands approximately 15cm in height! Nendoroid Kirby can be placed inside the Robobot Armor just like he does in the game and the armor features articulation at all of its joints allowing for various dynamic action poses!

"In addition, a special Planet Robobot version of Nendoroid Kirby that features an all new face plate to recreate the box art of the series is included with the armor, and a helmet part for Nendoroid Kirby is also included! Add this Robobot Armor to your collection and bring out the atmosphere of Dream Land more than ever before! Approximately 150mm (5.90in) in height."

Apart from this, Good Smile is also re-releasing Nendoroid Kirby and Waddle Dee for $34.99 each. Pre-orders are now live for all of these Nendoroid figures. Good Smile also appears to have re-releases of Ice Kirby Figure and Beam Kirby Figure coming.

The return of the Nendoroid based on Kirby: Planet Robobot follows a rumour last December claiming the same title (originally released in 2016) could potentially be revived. Some Kirby fans are already getting their hopes up after Good Smile's social media announcement, but there's been no official confirmation.