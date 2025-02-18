Hollow Knight: Silksong's Switch eShop listing has disappeared from the North American storefront.

Spotted on the Silksong subreddit (via Wario64), the page was seemingly removed earlier today. Now, when you search for Silksong on the eShop, you only get a result for Hollow Knight.

Silksong's page is still up in Europe, the UK, and on other storefronts such as the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, Steam, and GOG, among many others.

We imagine Team Cherry or Nintendo is likely just updating the page for some reason, given that the page is still up on the eShop in other countries, but if you know what Silksong fans are like, you can imagine the response.

The thing is, it's been just over six years since Silksong was officially announced as a sequel to the critically acclaimed Hollow Knight. Revealed on 14th February 2019, the game was even playable at E3 2019.

Development updates have been few and far between, and that's part of the problem here — any movement or changes, no matter how small, will cause a stir in a community that's hungry for news. A simple chocolate cake picture was a recent furore that eventually led to nothing. At least, that's where it is right now.

Folks: the game is still in development! It is coming. In fact, this isn't even the first time the eShop page has been removed. Back in February 2022, the eShop listing disappeared, only for it to return in June of the same year.

We'll let you if Silksong is relisted in North America, or if there are any changes or updates.