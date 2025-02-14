Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

After a handful of delays, Level-5 has today announced the new new release date for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which we can now expect to put down roots on Switch on 21st May 2025.

This highly anticipated life-sim has felt like a long time coming. Initially announced in the 2023 February Direct, The Girl Who Steals Time was billed for a release later that year before being pushed to Summer 2024. This date then moved to October '24, before a further delay moved things to an April 2025 window. Phew.

So yes, it's with some hesitancy that we look towards the new May launch date, but the accompanying trailer has us hopeful nonetheless. The new footage (which appears to mainly be taken from the PS5 version) provides a rundown of the game's story, 'Life' job system, customisation and more. It looks increasingly like Animal Crossing: New Horizons every time we see it — particularly with all that terraforming — but that's no bad thing.

The new trailer also clarifies that that game will support cross-save and cross-progression at launch, with two-player local co-op and four-player online play also included. Heck, there's even set to be a Digital Deluxe Edition, which packs in bonus outfits, weapons and a dragon.

Let's hope Fantasy Life i can stick the landing on this new date, eh? If anything, we just want Level-5 to be able to give us more info on Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Professor Layton and the New World of Steam!