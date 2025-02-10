After a handful of delays, we are slowly creeping up on the April 2025 release window for Level-5's much-anticipated Fantasy Life follow-up, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. With the countdown officially on (assuming it isn't pushed again, of course), Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino has taken to Twitter to share a fresh look at the game — and it's looking really rather swell.

Translated via Google, Hino prefaced the screenshot drop by stating that major information reveals for the game have been slightly delayed by issues with "compatible models and new hardware" (what could he possibly be referring to there, eh?), but the visuals and content have developed to make the upcoming title "one of the best RPGs out there". No pressure there, then.

What's more, the caption teases that Level-5 will have more Fantasy Life information for us "soon", so keep watching the skies for that one.

While the Level-5 CEO didn't specify which platform the above screens were taken on, he has since shared a further three posts, which apparently show the game running on Switch. You'll find these additional Switch screenshots below, showcasing the single-player and multiplayer modes in action:

We'll be keeping an eye out for this supposed big information drop over the coming days. We still haven't completely ruled out the possibility of a February Nintendo Direct, but perhaps Level-5 has another Vision Showcase planned where it will finally give us a secure release date. Only time will tell.

Aside from Fantasy Life, the studio is currently sitting on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road for 2025 releases. The crime-fighting RPG DECAPOLICE was delayed to 2026 late last year.