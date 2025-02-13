Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Update [ ]: QUByte has now dropped a trailer for the upcoming Glover port. Check it out!

Original Story: Glover is coming back! Who'd have thought it? Well, a lot of us, given that the Glover rerelease was announced back in 2022 — initially only for Steam, but eventually also for consoles. And we finally have a release date for QUByte Interactive's rerelease.

According to an eShop listing, Glover is coming to Switch on 27th February 2025 and priced at USD 19.99 (or your regional equivalent). This is a port of an N64 title that launched back in 1998. You play as a hand that gets around by running on a magic ball.

Your goal is to restore a form of balance to the kingdom by platforming and transforming your ball to give yourself different abilities. It's pretty unique for the time, and while it wasn't adored, it has its fans. Just don't play the PS1 port, maybe.

Hopefully this rerelease is a little better than the Steam release from 2022, which according to reviews as recently as 2024, still has a number of bugs present. Fingers crossed.

Limited Run Games is handling the physical release of Glover, which has sadly already sold out. Those were meant to ship in January 2025, but we're sure they'll follow up soon.

Are you a Glover fan? Will you be getting this on 27th February on Switch? Let us know in the comments.