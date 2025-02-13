Update []: QUByte has now dropped a trailer for the upcoming Glover port. Check it out!
Original Story: Glover is coming back! Who'd have thought it? Well, a lot of us, given that the Glover rerelease was announced back in 2022 — initially only for Steam, but eventually also for consoles. And we finally have a release date for QUByte Interactive's rerelease.
According to an eShop listing, Glover is coming to Switch on 27th February 2025 and priced at USD 19.99 (or your regional equivalent). This is a port of an N64 title that launched back in 1998. You play as a hand that gets around by running on a magic ball.
Your goal is to restore a form of balance to the kingdom by platforming and transforming your ball to give yourself different abilities. It's pretty unique for the time, and while it wasn't adored, it has its fans. Just don't play the PS1 port, maybe.
Hopefully this rerelease is a little better than the Steam release from 2022, which according to reviews as recently as 2024, still has a number of bugs present. Fingers crossed.
Limited Run Games is handling the physical release of Glover, which has sadly already sold out. Those were meant to ship in January 2025, but we're sure they'll follow up soon.
Are you a Glover fan? Will you be getting this on 27th February on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 15
So glad this finally has a release date and even more so since it's so close, definitely getting it as soon as I can!
Happened to notice this earlier myself. $20 is a bit pricey for a straight port of an N64 game, especially if it has the same issues that the Steam release did, but I am a bit tempted and if nothing else I'll probably spring for it on sale at some point.
Oh hey! 20$ ain’t that bad. Gonna wish list this soon.
Maybe I'll grab this, remember playing this a long time ago on the N64, think I tried playing it on an emulator some time ago when I didn't have an N64 anymore, but yeah I have the worst luck with emulators so it had issues. xD
I huh, what?
I'm already holding the physical copy right here, I've had it since January 20th actually. Haven't opened it yet though.
That's just like Ninja Five-O, physicals getting delivered before the digital launch, how odd.
Always wanted to try that one as a kid.
It was £18 on the Evercade last year, along with 9 other games, so that’s not really a good price. It’s also not a very good game.
completely fails to mention the 'Piko Interactive Collection 4' (2024) cartridge release for Evercade consoles 🤦 #journalism
I've received my physical copy a day after Christmas. Game is exactly as you'd expect. No bells & whistles, just a port with a resolution bump.
The soundtrack to this was amazing..
A fantastic game with great character, very unique and tough but fair controls..
Looking to get this..
Am I missing something? I've had the physical release from Limited run on my shelf for over a month by now...
This trailer really doesn't sell me on this port... I'm noticing some really bad audio and visual glitches, like the sound effect for when you "COLECT GARIBS," as the trailer states, and billboard sprites for enemies remaining on screen after you defeat them, or the glitched textures on the piano that falls on the Carnival zone boss. Please tell me the game isn't actually like this... I grew up with this game, and was hoping for a competent port of it...
I want to get the original.
....wait, what..?
Bleem...?!
Nice, would be checking it out soon.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...