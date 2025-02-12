Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

You really don't need us to tell you that a new Jeff Minter game is coming. You know a Jeff Minter game when you see a Jeff Minter game. That said, yes, a new Jeff Minter game is coming.

I, Robot is a new psychedelic reimagining of the 1984 arcade classic of the same name, with Llamasoft and Atari partnering up once again after their previous efforts on Akka Arrh and Tempest 4000. Due for launch in Spring 2025, it'll be gracing the Nintendo Switch as a digital download (though given Atari's strong history with physical releases, we can probably expect a boxed version later down the line – make sure your wishes are heard!).

In a brief statement, Atari's vice president of games, Ethan Sterns, said the following:

“Throughout his 45-year career, Jeff Minter has retained the spirit of a true indie developer, pursuing game concepts that catch his interest, working with a purposefully small team, and infusing his creations with his unique personal style. I, Robot — a reimagining of an obscure Atari arcade cabinet featuring a robot who has problems with authority — is quintessential Minter.”

Here's a look at the key features:

- 55 platforming and arena levels

- Unique tube-shooter bonus stages between each level

- Llamasoft's unique brand of mind-melting visuals

- Procedural music that builds as you excel

- Online leaderboards

We'll be sure to let you know when more information about I, Robot – including its release date – becomes available.