Pokémon Presents February 2024
Image: Nintendo Life

The February 2024 Pokémon Presents has come and gone, giving us a shorter showcase than we are used to seeing from TPC. At only 13 minutes in length, the presentation wasn't full of big hitters, but that's not to say that there wasn't some good stuff to be found in it — and Pokémon Legends: Z-A was a suitably big finish, even if details were thin on the ground.

Below, we have listed every announcement from the February 2024 Pokémon Presents showcase, plus any trailers and links to our in-depth coverage where appropriate. Oh, and if you want to watch the full Pokémon Presents showcase right from the start, you can find it at the bottom of this article.

Let's see what was on offer, shall we?

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - The Full Presentation

Just in case you missed the presentation premiere and want to catch up in full, you can watch the whole thing from start to finish:

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Every Announcement And Update

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they occured.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Events

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles
Image: The Pokémon Company

A trio of returning Tera Raid Battle events are on their way for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These will kick off tomorrow with Mighty Venusaur taking the spotlight from 28th February to 5th March. Mighty Blastoise will then follow from 6th-12th March and Mighty Charizard wraps things up from 13th-17th March.

As expected, you will only be able to pick up one of these 'mon per save file, so if you caught a Vanusaur, Blastoise or Charizard in their previous Tera Raid Battle events, you will be playing for "other rewards" this time.

Pokémon GO X Pokémon Horizons

A collaboration between Pokémon GO and the Pokémon Horizons anime is coming to the popular mobile game from 5th-11th March.

A special captain's hat-wearing Pikachu will appear throughout the event, and you will also be able to get snaps in the game featuring the anime's protagonists, Liko and Roy. Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge will also be making their Pokémon GO debuts for the collaboration.

Pokémon Sleep Additions

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Pokémon Sleep
Image: The Pokémon Company

Raiku will make its Pokémon Sleep debut in March 2024. Entei and Suicune's arrivals have also been announced for later on.

Pokémon Masters EX 4.5 Year Celebration

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Pokémon Masters EX
Image: The Pokémon Company

Celebrating 4.5 years (weirdly) of Pokémon Masters EX, several familiar faces will be coming to the game. First, there's Geeta and Glimmora from 28th February, followed by Silver and Tyranitar on 1st March. Sygna Suit Gladion and Magearna will also appear alongside the new Photo Creator.

Pokémon Café Remix

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Pokémon Café Remix
Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Café ReMix has whipped up a fresh batch of features including Gimmighoul Coins for completing certain challenges, new outfits for your Pokémon staff and the additions of Koraidon and Miraidon.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - Pokémon Unite
Image: The Pokémon Company

A new roster of fighters is joining the ranks in Pokémon Unite. We got a look at Miraidon (available today), Falinks (April) and Ceruledge (coming soon).

The presentation also revealed the POKEDAY24 gift code for Pokémon Unite, which unlocks a 3-day limited license for Miraidon and a platinum Miraidon boost emblem.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

An all-new mobile app based on the Pokémon TCG is coming our way at some point in 2024. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will let you open packs, collect cards, trade with your friends and even battle with them. It will also offer an 'Immersive Card' feature where you can step inside the art of certain cards — trippy.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The biggest announcement of all: Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

This upcoming Legends: Arceus-style game will be heading our way at some point in 2025, with all the action taking place in Lumiose City — which you might remember from Pokémon X & Y. Fittingly, Mega Evolutions also look to be making a comeback for this one.

Okidogi, that's your lot. Let us know which of the above announcements you are the most excited about by filling out the following poll and then take your Z-A hopes and dreams to the comments.

What was your favourite announcement from Pokémon Presents February 2024?