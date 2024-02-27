The February 2024 Pokémon Presents has come and gone, giving us a shorter showcase than we are used to seeing from TPC. At only 13 minutes in length, the presentation wasn't full of big hitters, but that's not to say that there wasn't some good stuff to be found in it — and Pokémon Legends: Z-A was a suitably big finish, even if details were thin on the ground.

Below, we have listed every announcement from the February 2024 Pokémon Presents showcase, plus any trailers and links to our in-depth coverage where appropriate. Oh, and if you want to watch the full Pokémon Presents showcase right from the start, you can find it at the bottom of this article.

Let's see what was on offer, shall we?

Pokémon Presents February 2024 - The Full Presentation

Just in case you missed the presentation premiere and want to catch up in full, you can watch the whole thing from start to finish:

And here's the breakdown of every announcement in the order they occured.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Events

A trio of returning Tera Raid Battle events are on their way for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These will kick off tomorrow with Mighty Venusaur taking the spotlight from 28th February to 5th March. Mighty Blastoise will then follow from 6th-12th March and Mighty Charizard wraps things up from 13th-17th March.

As expected, you will only be able to pick up one of these 'mon per save file, so if you caught a Vanusaur, Blastoise or Charizard in their previous Tera Raid Battle events, you will be playing for "other rewards" this time.