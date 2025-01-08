Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

Here's one for the alliteration fans out there: Super Rare Games has announced that it's bringing snekflat's weird and wonderful exploration game Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip to Switch on 13th February. Terrific!

This one launched on Steam last year and has since gone on to rack up hundreds of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. In it, you play as Terry, a wobbly little guy who dreams of nothing more than launching himself into space in a car of his own invention (we've all been there). To do so, Terry explores the town of Sprankelwater, chatting with locals, getting into scrapes, catching bugs and collecting 'TURBO JUNK' to make his dreams a reality.

Sprankelwater looks to be a rather sweet little 'open world' for you to explore, and based on the above trailer, we reckon a decent number of laughs will be packed in along the way, with some nice writing and suitably surreal visuals.

You can read more about the game's key features and get a look at some screenshots below:

- Explore a densely packed, tiny open world town at any pace and in any way you like. Slow, fast, by foot, by car, by paraglider! It’s up to you.

- Uncover a wholesome story through hilarious interactions with weird Sprankelwaterians.

- Collect TURBO JUNK and upgrade the boost capacity of Terry’s very own car.

- Catch insects, dig holes, destroy cars, become rich, wear hats.

- Listen to a joyful and heart-warming soundtrack from the composer of Wuppo.

Those after a bit of Untitled Goose Game-style silliness might want to keep an eye out for this one when it comes our way next month.

What do you make of Tiny Terry? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know in the comments.