Here's one for the alliteration fans out there: Super Rare Games has announced that it's bringing snekflat's weird and wonderful exploration game Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip to Switch on 13th February. Terrific!
This one launched on Steam last year and has since gone on to rack up hundreds of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. In it, you play as Terry, a wobbly little guy who dreams of nothing more than launching himself into space in a car of his own invention (we've all been there). To do so, Terry explores the town of Sprankelwater, chatting with locals, getting into scrapes, catching bugs and collecting 'TURBO JUNK' to make his dreams a reality.
Sprankelwater looks to be a rather sweet little 'open world' for you to explore, and based on the above trailer, we reckon a decent number of laughs will be packed in along the way, with some nice writing and suitably surreal visuals.
You can read more about the game's key features and get a look at some screenshots below:
- Explore a densely packed, tiny open world town at any pace and in any way you like. Slow, fast, by foot, by car, by paraglider! It’s up to you.
- Uncover a wholesome story through hilarious interactions with weird Sprankelwaterians.
- Collect TURBO JUNK and upgrade the boost capacity of Terry’s very own car.
- Catch insects, dig holes, destroy cars, become rich, wear hats.
- Listen to a joyful and heart-warming soundtrack from the composer of Wuppo.
Those after a bit of Untitled Goose Game-style silliness might want to keep an eye out for this one when it comes our way next month.
What do you make of Tiny Terry? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 9
I just learned about this game yesterday in a “Best Games of 2024” video I was watching. They compared it to A Short Hike. Sounds promising.
Best character designs I've ever seen.
I've liked the look of this one, will definitely grab the eventual Super Rare Games physical.
Have never heard of this before, looking forward to seeing/hearing more of it now that I know it exists and that it's coming also to Switch!
Finally i was wondering if they was gonna leave the switch version hanging looking forward to this and wobbly life on switch
Man Wuppo was such an amazing switch game this really looks like similar humor from the same creators so I’m super hyped
(Just saw wuppo is on sale currently, it’s more a open world platformer/metroidvania, made me think of super paper Mario in some ways)
Oh yeah! I've been hoping this would come to the switch. My money is ready if it performs acceptably.
Terry was my FIL’s name (died of cancer back in 2019) so I just might have to grab this game! Plus, I like the look of it!
I watched Josh from TheBitBlock play the first hour or so of this game some time ago. It looked pretty fun and super quirky. It gave me strong Wario vibes in terms of the weird randomness. Not sure if I'll pick this up or not, but it's neat that it's coming to Switch.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...