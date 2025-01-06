11 years ago, we had The Year of Luigi. Last year, we got The Year of Shadow. In 2025, it seems that Pokémon is finally getting its time to shine. Welcome to The Year of Eevee.

Okay, this might just be a marketing slogan to sell some merch, but as Serebii's Joe Merrick flagged on BlueSky, The Pokémon Center website currently is boasting an all-new "Year of Eevee" banner complete with a swanky logo. That has to mean something, right?

For the time being, this banner only leads you to the site's collection of Eevee plushies, but it's only January! Who knows what the rest of the year might bring??

Pokémon Center has just updated and it seems that 2025 is the "Year of Eevee", even with its own logo. Presumably this is just a merch celebration. With Prismatic Evolutions releases covering all year, it makes sense. You guys won't jump to crazy conclusions, right? — Joe Merrick (@joemerrick.bsky.social) 2025-01-06T10:31:10.529Z

We know that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is due out at some point in 2025, so what else might The Year of Eevee entail? A new Eeveelution? A Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! remake? A fresh 'Detective Eevee' IP? We're trying to remain optimistic here and not give in to the assumption that it's just a plushie restock (while very much accepting that it's probably just going to be a plushie restock). Come on, TPC, surprise us!