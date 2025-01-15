Artist and author Phillip Summers is back with another 'Hand-Drawn Game Guide', this time looking at the classic hard-as-nails action title Mega Man.

Soaring past its Kickstarter funding goal in just 12 hours, the Capcom-licensed book is aiming to launch in August 2025 for backers and will boast over 200 pages of stunning hand-drawn images looking at the original Mega Man for the NES and the Game Boy. Character illustrations will be included along with full level maps, tips, tricks, and gorgeous two-page spreads.

What's especially neat (and in a better world, this really needn't be said) is that no AI whatsoever has been utilised in the creation of the book. Everything found within its pages has been crafted with real-life art tools, with the only digital step in the process being the scanning required to arrange the images via page layout software.

There's still plenty of time to submit your pledge if you'd like to support Summers' project, with digital versions of the book available at £16/$19 and physical copies at £24/$29. The Kickstarter also states that if the project is successful, Capcom may be keen for more guides based on the sequels and spin-offs. For now, let's take a peek at a few pages from the book to give us a flavour of what to expect.

As for the Mega Man franchise itself, the series has remained dormant since the release of 2018's Mega Man 11, though Capcom has recently gone on record to say that it is "considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis". Fingers crossed we'll get news on a new entry in 2025.