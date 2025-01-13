After a weekend of tough competition, Splatoon 3's Frosty Fest Splatfest has found its winner.
In the battle of 'What would make you happiest?', Team Presents walked away with the win, snatching up 485p. Team Experiences landed in second place with 210p and Team Money rounded things out with 175p.
Nintendo announced last year that it was wrapping up Splatoon 3's "regular updates", but the seasonal events would continue as usual. With Frosty Fest out of the way, we've got a couple of months of waiting ahead of us now before Spring Fest brings something new. See you on the other side, Inklings!