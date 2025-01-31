Aspyr has announced that a new update is now available for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, introducing a handful of improvements to both titles.

The patch notes below include indicators showing which game each fix belongs to, with a couple of generic improvements included at the bottom. It looks like the first game has received the most love here, but your experience should be improved across both entries regardless.

When we reviewed Aspyr's latest effort, we stated that both titles "are just as enjoyable and atmospheric as they were two decades ago", awarding it a solid score of 8/10.