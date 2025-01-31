Soul Reaver Remastered
Image: Aspyr

Aspyr has announced that a new update is now available for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, introducing a handful of improvements to both titles.

The patch notes below include indicators showing which game each fix belongs to, with a couple of generic improvements included at the bottom. It looks like the first game has received the most love here, but your experience should be improved across both entries regardless.

When we reviewed Aspyr's latest effort, we stated that both titles "are just as enjoyable and atmospheric as they were two decades ago", awarding it a solid score of 8/10.

Now, let's check out the full patch notes:

  • [SR1] The lighthouse’s beam is no longer missing (after being activated to obtain the Glyph).
  • [SR1] An additional prompt has been added to the Underworld tutorial in SR1 for accessing the Glyph menu.
  • [SR1] A toggle has been added to enable/disable the Day/Night cycle.
  • [SR1] The Bell in the Silenced Cathedral is no longer cut off after being hit.
  • [SR1] Fixed an occasional crash issue triggered when Raziel was killed by a flamethrower hunter.
  • [SR1] Fixed an issue that caused the environment to de-spawn.
  • [SR1] Fixed the Great Old One Achievement in SR1.
  • [SR1] Fixed the backward hand in SR1 for the vampire hunter.
  • [SR2] Fixed an issue where Raziel could occasionally become stuck in a room with a T-pose Moebius after skipping a cutscene.
  • [SR2] Black cubes are no longer present on the Air Forge mummies.
  • [SR2] When playing through the Oracle Caves, Cubes will no longer get stuck in each other.
  • [SR2] The display no longer squishes horizontally to fit the screen instead of cropping the sides when the aspect ratio is narrower than 16:9 on PC Steam and Steam Deck.
  • [All] After disconnecting the controller, the game will automatically open the pause menu in either title.
  • [All] A visual effect is now present when accessing and leaving the visions in the Chronoplast.
  • [All] The Split trophy / achievement no longer progresses when killing a Sorcerer Thrall.
  • [All] Directional inputs can now be bound to the arrow keys.
  • You can now press pause while watching the Bonus Materials movies.
  • Certain tutorial prompts no longer display the incorrect button prompt in non-English languages.

Have you been playing Soul Reaver 1 & 2 on the Switch? What do you make of Aspyr's remaster? Let us know with a comment down below.

