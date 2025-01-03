Sonic 3 only recently arrived in cinemas but if you would prefer to watch it at home, you might want to read on...

According to a listing on the online movie streaming service Vudu, Sonic the Hedgehog's third movie outing could be arriving digitally as soon as later this month.

There's no update from Paramount just yet, but as noted by Comicbook.com, it "does tend to add its movies to the streaming platform after about 30 days".

As for a physical release of Sonic's latest movie, a steelbook 4K Blu-ray and standard edition has already been confirmed, but no release date has apparently been locked for these items just yet.

In its opening weeks, Sonic 3 has already banked more than $210 million globally - so it's off to a strong start. A fourth movie has also reportedly been greenlit.