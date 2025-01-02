With Sonic and co. currently making waves in the global box office with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Samsung has revealed that it is launching a new set of 'Pro Plus' MicroSD cards based on key characters from the franchise (thanks, Hot Hardware).

No release date has been set at the time of writing, but prospective customers can currently sign up for more information in addition to a cheeky 30% discount on the listed price.

The cards themselves come in four flavours, with Shadow leading the pack at 1TB of storage. Sonic follows with 512GB, then Tails with 256GB, and finally Knuckles with 128GB. In keeping with the theme of speed from the Sonic series, Samsung states that the cards will offer "rapid sequential read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s".

Of course, you can also expect other standard benefits including durability against water, high temperatures, x-rays, and magnetic fields. Each card also comes with a rather generous 10-year warranty.

Here's a look at the price for each MicroSD card (remember that 30% discount will make these a bit more palatable):

Shadow (1TB) - $125.99

Sonic (512GB) - $68.99

Tails (256GB) - $36.99

Knuckles (128GB) - $23.99