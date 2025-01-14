NetEase Games and NITRO PLUS have announced that action platformer Rusty Rabbit will be launching on Nintendo Switch on 17th April 2025 (via Gematsu).
Now, on the surface, you might notice the gruff-looking, middle-aged rabbit that chain smokes carrots and think: "huh!". You might be entertained as he rides around maze-like maps in a mech --look, Kirby has piloted a mech before, let the bunny live. And then you might look at the tag above and see that Gen Urobuchi, the writer of Puella Magi Madoka Magica and creator of Psycho-Pass, things start falling into place.
Rusty Rabbit is weird. Main character Stamp is voiced by Kazuma Kiryu's voice actor in both Japanese and English, so that should give you an even better idea of the tone. The game takes place on a post-apocalyptic earth that has been overtaken by rabbits. These rabbits worship the Peter Rabbit books. Yep, Peter Rabbit is God. How does that feel, Beatrix Potter?
Stamp — who along with smoking carrots likes to swear — is searching for his estranged daughter. He finds an ancient recording device, known as a D-TAM, which seems to belong to her, and hints at the truth of the world the rabbits have lived in. Oh, and the game takes place on Smokestack Mountain. Yep.
Outside of the clash of cute characters (there are a lot of fluffy bunnies) and gritty setting, Rusty Rabbit sticks to many of the Metroidvania conventions. You're just controlling a rabbit in a mech. He starts with a drill fist, and from the junk he collects in the mountain, he can upgrade his kit by returning to the hub village.
Various biomes are tucked away inside the mountain, but alongside the mainline story sections, there are procedurally generated dungeons and tough bosses that guard treasure.
So it's a mix of bold and familiar — but the premise alone is wild enough that we have our eyes very peeled for this one. Also, what is it with rabbits and Metroidvanias? Remember F.I.S.T.?
Have you had your eye on Rusty Rabbit? Hop on down to the comments and let us know what you think of the game.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments 11
F.I.S.T. was distinctly... meh.
Why not? Why the heck not? I'll take it.
Metroidvanias... the genre of the generation?
Totally Reminds me of F.I.S.T. Man I've got to play that again. I think it's as good as Metroid Dread.
You had me at "metroidvania with Urobuchi on board", but the rest of the description just keeps selling the thing harder.
@gcunit more like of the last few generations since the likes of Nintendo, Konami, WayzForward etc demonstrated the genre fitting portable consoles like a glove - and then came the army of indie devs inspired by the aforesaid publishers' output. Good thing that my biased brain can't physically process the notion of "too many metroidvanias".😏
Intriguing, definitely interested in seeing/hearing more of it and eventually giving it a try!
Alana is selling this one much better than the trailer itself 😅 I loved the music, but I'd be curious how it actually plays. Keeping my eyes open for this one, thanks for mentioning it. Hoping for a demo and a physical if it gets good.
Oh? Urobuchi, eh? Count me interested!
For a second there I thought it meant that Takaya Kuroda was voicing both the JP and ENG dub lol
This looks like something straight out of Psycho Pass episode 4.
I mean, what's not to get? let's do this.
No mention of Saya no Uta?
Admittedly though, this seems like something completely out of his wheelhouse. And before it is argued that Madoka Magica was also out of his wheelhouse, Saya no Uta already did similar "appeals" as that series long before it.
I don't recall fuzzy animal search action games being anywhere close to the "urobutcher" name.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...